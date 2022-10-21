49,395 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

