5,487 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 15.83%. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Oppenheimer cut Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Organogenesis to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

