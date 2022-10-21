687 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 76,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 227,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
