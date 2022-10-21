7,726 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

