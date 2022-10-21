8,829 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

