926 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,048,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.