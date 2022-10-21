Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $96.05 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 91770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.11.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

