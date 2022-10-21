abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Insider Sarika Patel Acquires 3,291 Shares

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) insider Sarika Patel purchased 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £9,971.73 ($12,048.97).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at GBX 301 ($3.64) on Friday. abrdn Equity Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.14 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.31 million and a PE ratio of 752.50.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. abrdn Equity Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.50%.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

