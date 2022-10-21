adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €155.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Down 0.8 %

FRA ADS opened at €114.80 ($117.14) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €166.17.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.