adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($173.47) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday.

adidas stock opened at €114.80 ($117.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.17. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

