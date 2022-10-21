Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $420.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $302.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

