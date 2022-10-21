Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Down 0.1%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Advanced Merger Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,796 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 38.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

