Advocate Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

