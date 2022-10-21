Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. 23,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 770,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Ainos Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 597.82% and a negative return on equity of 64.30%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

