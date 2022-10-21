Air Canada (AC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion.
TSE:AC opened at C$18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.23. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.
In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
