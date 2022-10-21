Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €1.90 ($1.94) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFLYY. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

