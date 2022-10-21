Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

