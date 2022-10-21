Alaska Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the typical volume of 1,108 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 4.7 %

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $39.88 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.