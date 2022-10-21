Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $27.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Insider Activity

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

