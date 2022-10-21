Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 307916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.