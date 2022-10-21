Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.28 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 307916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period.
Alcoa Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.