Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $186.00. The company traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 16877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

