Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $186.00. The company traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 16877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.