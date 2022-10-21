AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Friday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.2 %

AB stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

