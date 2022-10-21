Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $226.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.83 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.