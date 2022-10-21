Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 40.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

