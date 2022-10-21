Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after buying an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

GPN stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $161.06.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

