Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

