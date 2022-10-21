Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,696 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

