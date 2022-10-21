Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $135.15, but opened at $121.09. Allstate shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 119,593 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.