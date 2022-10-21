AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$24.12 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered AltaGas to a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

