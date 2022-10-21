AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as low as C$24.12 and last traded at C$24.18, with a volume of 731726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AltaGas to a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB lowered shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.54.
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Stock Down 4.5 %
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.93%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Recommended Stories
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.