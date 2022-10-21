Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.46.
