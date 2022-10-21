Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altus Power shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 3,231 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.