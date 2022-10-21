Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,051.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.