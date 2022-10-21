Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

