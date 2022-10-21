Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

