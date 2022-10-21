Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,907.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AMZN stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

