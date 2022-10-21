American Research & Management Co. Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after buying an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

