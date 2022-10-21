American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Woodmark traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.74. Approximately 839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $694.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

