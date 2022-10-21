Analysts Offer Predictions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 2.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

