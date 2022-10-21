Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $105.67

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

