Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Encompass Health Price Performance
EHC stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Encompass Health
In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
