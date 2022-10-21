Analysts Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 373,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.