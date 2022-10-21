Analysts Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 373,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

