Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $268.80

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28,638.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.98. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

