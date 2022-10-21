Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price at $6.80

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.