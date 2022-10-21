Analyzing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.96 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.51 Gentherm $1.05 billion 1.74 $93.43 million $1.63 33.75

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Gentherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Gentherm 5.35% 9.13% 6.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Envirotech Vehicles and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gentherm has a consensus target price of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Gentherm beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

