Analyzing Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.19 $221.20 million ($0.48) -7.10

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.94%.

Volatility and Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

