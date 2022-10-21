Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) & Its Peers

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 222 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 752 3222 7404 169 2.61

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 584.93%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 60.60%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.70 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $80.57 million -2.75

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vivos Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Risk and Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

