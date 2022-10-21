AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) vs. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Head-To-Head Review

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 1.68 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 560.03 -$35.01 million ($1.57) -0.92

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 382.76%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -27,921.82% -34.59% -32.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

