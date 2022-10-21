Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

