Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 128,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

